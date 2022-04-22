Apple Cash appears to be switching networks from Discover to Visa

As first noted by Twitter user @Kanjo, the Apple Cash virtual debit card appears to be switching networks from Discover to Visa, as revealed in some updated images on Apple’s website.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Since its launch, Apple Cash (originally known as Apple Pay Cash) has been operated through a partnership with Green Dot Bank on the Discover network. Discover is one of the smaller card networks and is accepted in far fewer places than heavyweights Visa and Mastercard.

Over the past few days, several Apple Cash virtual card images on Apple’s website have been swapped out for new ones displaying a Visa debit logo, and the transition to the more widely accepted network appears to be underway.

It’s unclear whether Apple will be imminently transitioning existing Discover-based Apple Cash accounts to the Visa network, but in our testing it appears that new Apple Cash accounts are now being created with Visa.

If you currently have a Discover Apple Cash account, deactivating Apple Cash in Settings on your device and then reactivating it will generate a new Apple Cash Device Account Number on the Visa network.