Apple TV+ debuts trailer for new true crime docuseries ‘The Big Conn,’ premiering May 6th

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “The Big Conn,” the new four-part documentary series that tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in United States history.

All four parts of the series will premiere alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast that will explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. “The Big Conn” series and podcast will make their global debut May 6 on Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts, respectively.

“The Big Conn” recently made its world premiere at SXSW with a screening of the first two episodes of the series followed by a Q&A with writer/directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, “The Big Conn” is produced by FunMeter (“McMillion$”), with Hernandez, Lazarte and Peter King serving as executive producers, and Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence joining as co-executive producers.

“The Big Conn” joins a growing lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+, including the Emmy Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Velvet Underground,” the acclaimed documentary from director Todd Haynes; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”; as well as upcoming documentaries “They Call Me Magic,” “The Supermodels” and “Number One on the Call Sheet,” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

The audio series will be a part of the Apple TV+ Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts, including the recently launched true crime series “Run, Bambi, Run,” the duPont-Columbia Award-winning “The Line,” “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” “Hooked” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation” and “For All Mankind.”

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 240 wins and more than 960 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

