Morgan Stanley: Apple holds the keys to the Metaverse

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms and Google-owner Alphabet may have ventured earlier than many into the next big thing, but Apple holds the keys to the Metaverse, Morgan Stanley says.
Thyagaraju Adinarayan for Bloomberg News:
Facebook and Google have been investing in virtual reality and augmented reality technologies — a gateway to the virtual worlds in the “Metaverse,” but mass market adoption of “either AR or VR will occur when Apple enters the race,” a research note from the bank said. The consensus belief was based on a survey and chats with a number of upcoming VR/AR companies.
“The benefit of Apple’s more patient approach to entering new markets is that the chances of success increase with a more informed approach to disruption,” wrote technology analysts Katy Huberty and Erik Woodring. Though Apple is “notably absent” on AR/VR hardware, analysts highlighted how Apple didn’t enter the smartphone market until 2007, much later than Nokia Oyj and BlackBerry Ltd.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Apple’s work in AR, VR and forthcoming VR headests and AR smartglasses has been many years in the making:
This will be smart glasses done right. – MacDailyNews, November 8, 2017
Stylish eyewear that actually delivers useful data to wearers is potentially a huge market and Apple is exactly the company to deliver just such a wearable. — MacDailyNews, January 25, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Imagine what could be done with AirPods coupled with a pair of Apple Specs. The sky’s the limit! — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016
I’ll believe that when it happens. Same with the AppleCar. Apple must enjoy always being the last company to enter the market but it doesn’t seem as though there’s a reason to always do that. It’s usually the first to enter companies that get all the glory and early investor flood of money. Apple gets in when the early money starts to dry up. All these companies that just utter the word “meta or metaverse” are getting all the investors. Apple is notably absent from the metaverse which is quite obvious. Being late to the party might be fashionable in the social world, but when it comes to the stock market it just means missing out on the low-hanging money fruit.
Waiting = Perfection. Patience, glasshoppa, patience.