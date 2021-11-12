Morgan Stanley: Apple holds the keys to the Metaverse

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms and Google-owner Alphabet may have ventured earlier than many into the next big thing, but Apple holds the keys to the Metaverse, Morgan Stanley says.

Thyagaraju Adinarayan for Bloomberg News:

Facebook and Google have been investing in virtual reality and augmented reality technologies — a gateway to the virtual worlds in the “Metaverse,” but mass market adoption of “either AR or VR will occur when Apple enters the race,” a research note from the bank said. The consensus belief was based on a survey and chats with a number of upcoming VR/AR companies. “The benefit of Apple’s more patient approach to entering new markets is that the chances of success increase with a more informed approach to disruption,” wrote technology analysts Katy Huberty and Erik Woodring. Though Apple is “notably absent” on AR/VR hardware, analysts highlighted how Apple didn’t enter the smartphone market until 2007, much later than Nokia Oyj and BlackBerry Ltd.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

Apple’s work in AR, VR and forthcoming VR headests and AR smartglasses has been many years in the making:

This will be smart glasses done right. – MacDailyNews, November 8, 2017

Stylish eyewear that actually delivers useful data to wearers is potentially a huge market and Apple is exactly the company to deliver just such a wearable. — MacDailyNews, January 25, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Imagine what could be done with AirPods coupled with a pair of Apple Specs. The sky’s the limit! — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016

