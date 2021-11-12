iOS 15.2 beta 2 adds manual Macro Mode control for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iOS 15.2 beta 2 delivers manual control for turning Macro Mode on or off in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera app.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

It’s only since iOS 15 that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera users have had a macro mode, but as good as it is, it was immediately recognized to have a feature missing. Originally, the iPhone itself would assess when a user had moved close enough to an object that they probably wanted to take a macro photo.

One problem with this was that it could well be wrong. Another was that users couldn’t then always be certain whether they were in macro mode or not.

But then a third issue came up when shooting video. When the lens switches to macro mode, there would be a noticeable shift in the image frame, composition and even lighting.

Apple announced that a manual control would be added in the future, and it has now been included in the latest beta of iOS 15.2.