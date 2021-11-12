Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+, Galaga Wars+ arrive on Apple Arcade

Just in time for the weekend, Apple has added two new games to Apple Arcade: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ and Galaga Wars+.

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service that offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 premium games — featuring new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store, all without ads or in-app purchases. You can play Apple Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

Brent Dirks for AppAdvice:

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is the classic tower defense hit with no advertisements or in-app purchases. There are more than 18 tower abilities and 16 legendary heroes to train. You’ll attempt to defeat more than 40 enemies with unique abilities. Galaga Wars+ is the classic arcade shooter for your iPhone or iPad. Just like the original, firing is automated, just touch the screen to move your ship and life your finger to pause. All of the different ships feature four different abilities. You’ll try to wipe out unless waves of aliens including aliens, bees, stingrays, and more.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Arcade is free to try for 1 month and $4.99 per month afterwards. With Family Sharing, you can share your subscription with up to five family members. You can also get 3 months of Apple Arcade free when you buy an Apple device. And, with Apple One, starting at $14.95/month, you can bundle Apple Arcade with Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, and more.

You can find Apple Arcade on the App Store through the Arcade tab. You can also search the App Store for a specific Apple Arcade game.

• On your Mac: Open the App Store and go to the Arcade tab in the sidebar.

• On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch: Open the App Store and go to the Arcade tab at the bottom of the screen.

• On your Apple TV: Open the Arcade app, or open the App Store and go to the Arcade tab at the top of the screen.

