Apple releases ‘Foundation’ finale trailer

Season 1 of “Foundation,” the global Apple TV+ phenomenon eight decades in the making, is coming to an end, so Apple has released a ‘Foundation’ finale trailer for viewers to catch up on the series before watching the epic finale.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

“Foundation” stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, “Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ “Foundation” is among, if not the, most expensive TV sereis ever made, with Apple spending roughly the budget of a feature film every two episodes – and it looks like it. It’s gorgeous!

Apple last month renewed the series for a second season.

