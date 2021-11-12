China’s JD sold $15.67 million in iPhones in first two seconds of Singles’ Day sales

China’s JD sold a whopping $15.67 million in iPhones in first two seconds of the Singles’ Day, or Double 11, 11-day shopping event.

Arjun Kharpal for CNBC:

Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com set new sales records across their platforms on Singles Day, the largest shopping event in the world.

Alibaba said gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the 11-day period totaled 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion), a more than 8% jump from last year’s 498.2 billion yuan.

JD said transaction volume on its platform totaled 349.1 billion yuan ($54.6 billion) during the Singles Day period, a 28% increase from the 271.5 billion yuan recorded last year.

Apple appeared to see strong sales. JD said transaction volume of iPhones surpassed 100 million yuan in 2 seconds after the final sales began on Nov. 10.

Both Alibaba and JD said they saw growth in smaller Chinese cities, a key focus for the e-commerce firms as they look to grow their user bases.

Users from so-called lower-tier markets accounted for 77% of all shoppers during the Singles Day period, JD said… When Double 11 sales opened on Nov. 1-3, spending in lower-tier cities and rural areas increased by nearly 25% from last year, Alibaba said.