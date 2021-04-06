Personal data of over half a billion Facebook users leaked online

Mark Zuckerberg’s ill-conceived Facebook ad campaign against Apple for giving users tools to protect their privacy just took a big hit as the personal data of over 533 million Facebook users has been leaked online. No, Facebook’s goal of convincing Apple device users to allow themselves to be tracked is not going well.

Soon, Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature will launch across iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS that will require apps like Facebook to get the user’s permission before tracking their data across apps or websites owned by other companies.

Aaron Holmes for Business Insider:

A user in a low-level hacking forum on Saturday published the phone numbers and personal data of hundreds of millions of Facebook users for free. The exposed data includes the personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including over 32 million records on users in the US, 11 million on users in the UK, and 6 million on users in India. It includes their phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and, in some cases, email addresses. While it’s a couple of years old, the leaked data could prove valuable to cybercriminals who use people’s personal information to impersonate them or scam them into handing over login credentials, according to Alon Gal, the chief technology officer of the cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who discovered the trough of leaked data on Saturday.

MacDailyNews Take: Even before this latest breach, those Facebook ads aiming to convince users to allow themselves to be tracked by ads seemed like a tough sell.

Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021

To check if your email address was among those stolen, visit haveibeenpwned.com.