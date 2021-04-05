Apple TV+ bolsters unscripted team with former Spotify, Lifetime execs

Former Lifetime exec Colleen Grogan and Spotify exec Erika Clarke have joined Apple TV+ as the streamer ramps up its non-scripted efforts.

Peter White for Deadline:

The two hires are the first U.S.-based unscripted executives hired by Molly Thompson since the A& IndieFilms founder joined as Head of Documentaries and Unscripted in 2019.

Both join as Unscripted Creative Executives reporting to Thompson.

Clarke, who joined in January, was previously exec producer at Spotify Studios, where she co-ran the company’s podcast studio division. Before that, she spent ten years at MTV, part of the team behind Cribs, and was also a producer and director of shows such as The Real Housewives of New Jersey…

Grogan, who joined last September, was previously SVP of development for Breaking Amish producer Hot Snakes Media. Prior to that, she was VP of non-fiction for Lifetime, where she oversaw series including Bring It!, Coming Home and The Week The Women Went. She also exec produced short film Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), which won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject.