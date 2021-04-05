Apple to release Q221 earnings results on April 28th

Apple will release their fiscal year 2021 second quarter (Q221) earnings results after market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

As usual, we will have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are available, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT on April 28th.

Apple will then hold their conference call to discuss second fiscal quarter results that same day at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT.

Also as usual, we will cover Apple’s conference call with live notes. Look for that link on our home page around 1:45pm PDT / 4:45pm EDT on the 28th.

Apple has not provided guidance for the quarter citing uncertainty due to the response to COVID-19.

Currently, the analysts’ consensus estimates call for Apple to report Q221 EPS of $0.98 on revenue of $77.01 billion.

In Q220, Apple reported EPS of $0.6375 (split-adjusted) on revenue of $58.3 billion.

Oon the 28th, it is also expected that Apple’s board of directors will set the cash dividend and announce any changes to the existing share repurchase program for the 12 months ahead.