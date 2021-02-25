Facebook tries ads to convince users to allow themselves to be tracked

Facebook on Thursday launched an ad campaign that attempts to convince users to allow themselves to be tracked so that Facebook can serve them personalized advertising, ahead of upcoming plans by Apple to prompt iPhone users to opt in to allow apps to use their personal data for targeted ads.

A new App Tracking Transparency feature across iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS will require apps to get the user’s permission before tracking their data across apps or websites owned by other companies.

Reuters:

A commercial will air on TV, including during the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, Facebook said. Facebook’s ad spending behind the campaign is in the millions of dollars, according to a source familiar with the matter.

MacDailyNews Take: Why not just light piles of cash afire?

The campaign to convince users to warm up to ads comes as Facebook, which faces several U.S. antitrust lawsuits, has accused Apple of anti-competitive behavior in using its control of the App Store to limit app developers’ collection of user data from other apps.

MacDailyNews Take: Facebook ads that aim to convince users to allow themselves to be tracked by ads? Seems like a tough sell. 🤣

Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021