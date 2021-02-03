Apple and Facebook are on a collision course over user privacy

Increasingly, privacy-proponent Apple and privacy-trampling Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram are on a collision course.
Kurt Wagner and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Competition in Silicon Valley can be brutal, but for much of the past decade, Apple and Facebook have shared a mutually beneficial relationship, if not always a friendly one. Facebook relies on Apple’s iPhones to reach millions of users, and Apple needs Facebook’s wildly popular apps on its phones to keep people from going to competing platforms. Both companies have thrived since the iPhone’s release, and for the most part they haven’t made products that compete directly.
But Facebook and Apple find themselves on a collision course. Their competition on messaging has heated up for years. Facebook is focusing on products that are also on Apple’s road map, such as virtual- and augmented-reality headsets… The feud has escalated rapidly over Apple’s forthcoming update to the software that powers its iPhones, which includes a requirement that developers get explicit permission to collect certain data and track users’ activity across apps and websites. Such a move could undermine the efficacy of Facebook’s targeted advertisements.
MacDailyNews Take: Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power.
Any “collision” on privacy between Apple and Facebook will resemble a catastrophic meetup between a steamroller and a pancake, respectively.
The lizard should make and sell FaceBook’s smartphones, then FB could harvest user data as its heart contents. Remember, nothing as nice as be INDEPENDENCE, do not depend on Apple, Sucks lizards.
There must be about 100 Android smartphones for every iPhone out there, so why is Zuckerberg making such a big fuss about Apple cheating small businesses. iPhone market share is pathetically tiny on a global basis. Facebook is likely on 90% of all smartphones in the world and that represents an absolutely huge number of users. I’m sure Zuckerberg and those other small businesses will survive without everyone being ad-tracked. What’s ridiculous about this is users are simply being given a choice to have ad-tracking or not. There’s no guarantee that most of the users will opt out of ad-tracking that specifically targets their interests. Zuckerberg only assumes most people will opt out and that’s what scares him. I don’t think it should. Most Facebook users happily hand over their personal data to Zuckerberg and don’t think it’s that big of a deal. Zuckerberg is so wealthy and yet he’s crying over not being able to make more money. Such greed.
The big fuss is that Apple iPhone users are typically better of, and make more purchases online then Android buy-one-get-one-free-iPhone-wannabee users. i.e. a better demographic for advertisers.
I’m just Speculating that if this becomes a thing users actually demand which I doubt it does. Then he should be terrified if it moves to android but, I don’t think he has anything to worry about like other posters say. People head over there information as fast as they can to Facebook without any fear of consequence.
