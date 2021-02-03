Sarayu Blue joins cast of Apple TV+ series ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Sarayu Blue has booked a recurring role opposite Paul Rudd in Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door, based on the hit podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

Last April, in a highly competitive situation, Apple gave a straight-to-series order to The Shrink Next Door, a new, eight-episode limited series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd hailing from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick,” “The Lovebirds”) and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett (“Succession,” “Veep”), “The Shrink Next Door” is a dark comedy.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Blue will play Miriam, a patient of Ike’s. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson also star.

MacDailyNews Note: Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and taking over his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction at its finest.

The project will bring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd on screen together for the first time since “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”