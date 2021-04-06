tvOS 14.5 beta code reveals next-gen Apple TV could offer 120Hz refresh rate

Apple is working on a new version of the Apple TV that’s set to be released this year and the new set-top box could offer support 4K 120Hz video output, tvOS 14.5 beta code has revealed.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Multiple references to “120Hz” and “supports120Hz” have been added to tvOS’ PineBoard in the latest beta release. For those unfamiliar with the matter, PineBoard is the internal name of the system that controls the Apple TV interface, similar to the SpringBoard on iPhone and iPad. These references strongly suggest that Apple is at least internally testing a 120Hz mode for Apple TV.

It’s important to point out, however, that the current Apple TV 4K doesn’t support 120Hz — even with a software update. That’s because the current-generation Apple TV is equipped with an HDMI 2.0 port, which is limited to 4K resolution at 60Hz. To enable 4K resolution at 120Hz, an HDMI 2.1 port is required.

With a higher refresh rate, the interface would feel much smoother — and games could benefit from this technology as well. This, of course, would also require a 120Hz compatible TV.