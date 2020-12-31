Foldable iPhone prototypes said to pass Apple durability tests

According to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, two of Apple’s foldable iPhone prototypes have passed the company’s durability tests.

The durability tests of Apple’s folding hinge system design for two different iPhone prototypes were recently completed at the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China, EDN reports.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The first foldable iPhone to undergo testing is said to be a dual-screen model, which is likely the same dual-display prototype rumored by Jon Prosser in June 2020. Prosser explained at the time that this model used two separate display panels connected by a hinge. Though the prototype ‌‌iPhone‌‌ features two separate displays connected by a hinge, Prosser claimed that the panels look “fairly continuous and seamless.” The second prototype to have undergone testing is reportedly a clamshell foldable… The UDN report claims that this clamshell model is set to use a flexible Samsung OLED display. The report states that now the testing has concluded, Apple is expected to evaluate which of the two foldable models to proceed with, and only one will be carried forwards into continued development.

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. 🧐 The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge. Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design. No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote in June, “This iPhone Duo™ foldable iPhone prototype certainly seems much more durable than a single ‘foldable’ display with a noticeable ridge, groove, or spine down the middle as with other foldable devices that try to utilize flexible OLEDs.”

As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019

We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019

If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019