Apple foldable iPhone prototype features two separate displays connected by a hinge

In a new tweet and also in a YouTube interview shared by Jon Rettinger, serial leaker Jon Prosser says that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone prototype featuring two separate displays that are connected by a hinge.
Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. 🧐
The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge.
Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design.
No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID.
Prosser says the current prototype has two separate display panels connected by a hinge and features rounded, stainless steel edges like the design used in iPhone 8 thru iPhone 11.
MacDailyNews Take: This iPhone Duo™ foldable iPhone prototype certainly seems much more durable than a single “foldable” display with a noticeable ridge, groove, or spine down the middle as with other foldable devices that try to utilize flexible OLEDs.
Yes! Come on Liquidmetal! LQMT stock is just 7 cents a share right now, down from a high of .43 cents a few years ago from Apple rumors. I’d love it if they’d use this product!
That’s just what I want in my pocket: an iPhone that’s twice as heavy and twice as thick. And what the hell is the point if there’s a huge black line in the middle of the screen?
It’s so you can hear the Apple whine.
It will be coming from all the people who complained about the iMac “chin”, who then moved over to the iPhone “notch” can now warm up their voices for the iPhone Duo “border”!
The iMac chin is in no way comparable to the iPhone notch. I favor the chin design and think it adds character and, unlike the notch, it doesn’t intrude on the user experience. Apple actually would’ve been wise to think of the iMac and add a forehead to the iPhone, creating a seamless line at the top.
A sandwich iPhone with a border in the middle of the screen, however, would definitely be right there with the notch as a boneheaded Apple decision.
I thought the point of a foldable phone is that it’s smaller when folded. This one would be the same size a a regular iPhone, just thicker.
LOL, I proposed this way back in 2008, here on MDN! Back then the iPhone was a 3.5″ 480×320 display. I proposed hinging two displays which would make a 5″ 640×480 display. Of course it never happened, but I thought a 5″ folding display was coming.
I was going to try folding my iPhone 8 myself, but I suspect that will void the warranty.