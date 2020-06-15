Apple foldable iPhone prototype features two separate displays connected by a hinge

In a new tweet and also in a YouTube interview shared by Jon Rettinger, serial leaker Jon Prosser says that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone prototype featuring two separate displays that are connected by a hinge.

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. 🧐 The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge. Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design. No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Prosser says the current prototype has two separate display panels connected by a hinge and features rounded, stainless steel edges like the design used in iPhone 8 thru iPhone 11.

MacDailyNews Take: This iPhone Duo™ foldable iPhone prototype certainly seems much more durable than a single “foldable” display with a noticeable ridge, groove, or spine down the middle as with other foldable devices that try to utilize flexible OLEDs.