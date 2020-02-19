Latest batch of foldable phones exhibit poor durability

A handful of companies, best know for copying Apple’e iPhone, are trying to differentiate themselves with so-called foldable phones. Companies including Motorola and Samsung have released new foldable smartphones over the course of the last few weeks and they’re exhibiting major durability issues.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Over the weekend, YouTuber JerryRigEverything tested the durability of the Galaxy Z Flip’s display, which is made of a bendable “Ultra Thin Glass” for the first time rather than the plastic material used for the Galaxy Fold. The testing suggests that the display of the Galaxy Z Flip scratches like plastic and isn’t resistant to scratching or other damage. A fingernail on the display was able to make a permanent dent, which is concerning for a smartphone that costs $1,380.

MacDailyNews Take: Oops.

Received my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip just now. Opened the box. Removed the protective/instruction film. Flipped the phone as you would do since it’s a flip phone and this happened. I heard the crack as well. 😰 cold weather?#SamsungGalaxy #ZFlip #samsung pic.twitter.com/j8KLL2vm8d — Amir 💎 (@mondoir) February 14, 2020

When Apple does a foldable iPhone, then folding phones will have been done right.

Apple wasn’t first with fingerprint recognition, they were the first to do it right with Touch ID. Apple wasn’t first with facial recognition, they were the first to do it right with Face ID. Apple wasn’t first with contactless payments, they were the first to do it right with Apple Pay. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019

