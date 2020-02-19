S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new all-time highs

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Wednesday on confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes that China would take more measures to prop up its economy eased worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of new coronavirus cases also dropped for the second straight day in China, although global health officials cautioned it was too early to predict how the outbreak will play out.
Recent stimulus from China, confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes that the damage from the outbreak will be short-lived have fueled a recent run in U.S. stocks.
Technology stocks, which are sensitive to news related to China’s growth, gained 1.2% – the most among major S&P sectors. Defensive real estate and utilities were in the red.
Apple Inc rose 1.7%, recouping most of the ground lost in the previous session on a surprise sales warning that highlighted concerns about global supply chains.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like our best hope for a discount sale on AAPL ahead of the multi-year 5G iPhone super cycle isn’t panning out so far. Not with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting new all-time highs and Apple within $3 of its all-time high, too. Not that Apple shareholders are complaining!
Expecting Obama to take credit for this at any moment….
Obamanation: I did that.
Trump: No, you didn’t build that. I reversed all of your economic policies. That’s why the economy is booming.
Libturds: I am gullible, I believe the Obamanation and the Communist News Network
Please list the Obama policies that the President has reversed that have had a significant effect on the economy aside from continuing trends established before the 2016 election.
Newton’s First Law: a body in motion remains in motion unless acted upon by an outside force. Similarly, economic trends tend to continue until something else happens.
There is no question that most (not all) of the economic stats are a high points, but that follows from the fact that going up from a previous high creates a new high. The trends expressed as a rate of change are not at new highs compared to the rate of change under prior administrations.
Learn to do your own research. That would make you far less gullible. Take your head out of your ass and turn off the Communist News Network
I am expecting Trump to claim all of the credit for this at any minute (again). To be fair, Trump and the GOP Congress did pass a large tax cut stimulus bill which has slightly increased U.S. economic growth and significantly increased corporate profits and the after tax income of the wealthy. But the growth in the U.S. economy has been slowish, but pretty steady for about a decade and Trump has not made much of a difference in the economic trends. Look it up…that is the truth. Where the tax cut did make a difference is in the stock market – stock prices have been inflated by increasing corporate profits at the expense of borrowing more and more money to cover the operations of the Federal Government. The long term consequences of the tax cut will be severe – eventually default on the national debt with crushing worldwide economic collapse.
The diversion of more wealth to the wealthy occurred at the cost of more than doubling the annual deficit to well over $1T in just two years. Not only is the tax cut not going to “pay for itself,” but the vast majority of U.S. citizens are not materially benefiting from the tax cut. Job creation has remained fairly steady from Obama to Trump, and most of the jobs are service sector – not jobs that can raise the standard of living for a family. Trump has not delivered on the manufacturing jobs. Trump has not even delivered on protecting existing manufacturing and mining jobs. Again, look it up. It is the truth. The huge tax cut has not benefitted most Americans in a material way. But it will lead to huge negative impacts down the road.
Imagine how much the interest on the U.S. national debt is going to grow when long term interest rates eventually climb to 4%, 5%, or above. That is the stupidity of the GOP tax cut and spend strategy. Somehow, deficits no longer matter, even though the math has not changed. Fiscal responsibility my posterior.
Do not think that I lambast the fiscal irresponsibility of the GOP while turning a blind eye to the tax and spend policies of the Democrats. The recent tax cut was passed by the GOP and Trump, and they have to take responsibility for that mess. The Democrats have also played a major role in the growth of the national debt. But keep in mind that the deficit was below $600B and shrinking when Trump took control. Now it is over $1T and growing in a peacetime economy. That is truly scary.
Fsck off. Had you listened to anything Obama said, you would quickly discover that he used the word “we” a lot. Overwhelmingly he intended it to include everyone, but partisan asswipes like you and your shadow dd always narrated an us vs them scenario. Stocks set dozens of record highs and every time you declared it was despite Obama.
So with your guy fixing everything, has the rate of growth improved? Have stocks hit records at a faster pace? No, and no. The data shows it. Now as we continue to travel the same economic trend as the prior admin, you flip the narrative. Now a ~2% growth economy that shoves stimulus at rich corporations is GOOD. We’re all supposed to be impressed with stock bubbles as if that represented the full economy. The rich keep hoarding and the poor pick up multiple jobs.
Your team was supposed to unleash the full power of the economy and deliver 6% GDP or whatever. Just another campaign lie from Donny. Why are you attempting to tie sticks to presidency anyway??????????
I’m laughing….
