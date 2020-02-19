18 hidden Apple iPhone tricks and tips

Jonny Evans has a nice collection of iPhone tricks that Apple has been “hiding” from users (not really hiding, but you have to know where to look.)

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Want your iPhone to flash when a call comes in?

This is simple, but how to do it recently changed:

• Tap Settings>Accessibility.

• In the Hearing section choose Audio/Visual.

• In Visual enable LED Flash for alerts.

• You may also want your device to flash when a call comes and it is in Silent mode.

How to see all your recently closed Safari tabs:

• Open Safari

• Tap the tabs button (the two boxes at the lower right)

• Now tap and hold the + (plus) button to find a list of all your recently closed tabs.

How to use a trackpad on iPhone:

Typing a message and want to select a specific word or letter? Wouldn’t it be much easier if iPhones actually had a trackpad? It sure would. Which is why there is one: Just press and hold the virtual keyboard until it grays out. Now you can move your finger around the greyed out keyboard and the cursor moves just like a trackpad.