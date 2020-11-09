Forget 5G. Apple is really betting on this technology with iPhone 12

Apple hasn’t yet introduced an augmented reality device or even promised one, but the company recently took steps to build the most advanced AR ecosystem in the world.

An all-new LiDAR Scanner comes to the Pro line, offering the ability to measure light distance and use pixel depth information of a scene. This technology delivers faster, more realistic AR experiences and improves autofocus by 6x in low-light scenes for more accuracy and reduced capture time in photos and videos. This advanced hardware, combined with the power of the Neural Engine of A14 Bionic, also unlocks Night mode portraits, rendering a beautiful low-light bokeh effect.

Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool:

LiDAR technology built into the iPhone 12 will be a critical advance for AR and is a precursor to a long-rumored augmented reality/virtual reality device sometime in the next few years. AR has long been a tool for Apple, but the inclusion of LiDAR in the iPhone 12 Pro along with the iPad Pro is an indication that Apple is taking augmented reality very seriously. Instead of approximating where surfaces are with images, lidar gives an accurate depth picture of a space, which can then be used for a variety of purposes that could lead to new devices and keep Apple growing for years to come… Lidar will not only enhance existing AR applications, it will likely open up more innovations by developers. And that’s where the real value of AR will likely be unlocked. The iPhone will be the first place where lidar and AR are going mainstream, but it probably won’t be the last. Apple has long been rumored to be working on augmented reality glasses.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s years of work on AR and VR will pay off in smartglasses as soon as 2021!

As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. – MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019

Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017