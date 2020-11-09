Apple suspends assembler Pegatron over labor violations in China

Apple has suspended future business with Pegatron, a major partner for assembling iPhones and iPads, saying the Taiwanese manufacturer violated its labor rules.

Michelle Gao for CNBC:

“Several weeks ago, we discovered Pegatron — one of Apple’s suppliers in China — violated Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct in its administration of a student work study program,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.

Apple said Pegatron misclassified student workers and falsified paperwork to help disguise violations of Apple’s code of conduct. Students were allowed to work nights and/or overtime and sometimes students worked on projects unrelated to their major, Apple told CNBC. Those students were ultimately compensated for their work and were returned back to home and school, the company said.

Apple said Pegatron employees went to extraordinary lengths to evade its oversight mechanisms and that Pegatron fired the executive in charge of the program. Apple won’t give the company any additional business until it corrects parts of the business that led to the violations.