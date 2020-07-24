Leaker: ‘iPhone 12’ event Sept. 8 with ‘Apple Glass’ and Apple silicon Mac reveal on Oct. 27

Apple’s fall iPhone event, featuring what’s expected to be a four-iPhone lineup (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max) is scheduled for September 8th to be followed by an iPad Pro and Apple silicon Mac event will take place October 27th, a known leaker claims.

If that October event is live, with attendees, as opposed to virtual due to COVID-19, Apple will unveil Apple Glass augmented reality smartglasses, too.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The leaker, who goes by the name “ihacktu,” also alleges that Apple will unveil some version of AirPower at the keynote event… A new wearable, the “Apple Watch Series 6,” is rumored to feature improved water-resistance, a larger battery to help make way for sleep tracking, and other upgrades. Although Apple already released iPad Pro models in 2020, some rumors claim that another generation with 5G support and mini-LED displays could be announced in the latter half of the year or early 2021.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re only a few months away from some of Apple’s biggest revelations ever, the most exciting possibility of which will be Apple’s AR smartglasses!

The Apple Glasses will be the key as holding up slabs of glass as “windows” is suboptimal. When we’re running in a race, for example, we don’t want to have to hold an iPhone or even glance at an Apple Watch, but with a pair of Apple Glasses constantly overlaying time, pace, splits, etc. it’ll be ideal! — MacDailyNews, September 6, 2019

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017