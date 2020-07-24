Apple’s A-series chips vs. Intel Macs

Apple’s phasing out Intel processors in Macs in favor of Apple silicon. To understand what that means for Mac performance, AppleInsider has looked back at past and current A-series chips and compared them to Intel CPUs.

Apple's Arm-based A13 Bionic SoC
Apple’s ARM-based A13 Bionic SoC is fabricated by TSMC

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The A10X Fusion is in the same ballpark as a 13-inch MacBook Pro model from 2017. The specific variant we’re comparing is the mid-range configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor, which retailed for $1,499. The aforementioned 13-inch MacBook Pro clocks in with a single-core Geekbench 5 score of 850 and a multi-core score of 1972, meaning it’s actually slightly slower in multi-core performance despite being more expensive than the iPad Pro…

The A11 Bionic came in with a 917 single-core and 2350 multi-core score in Geekbench 5 benchmark testing. While that device retailed for $999, the A11 Bionic could be found for cheaper in the iPhone 8 series. The entry-level 2020 MacBook Air, equipped with an Intel Core i3-1000NG4, benchmarks similarly…

The A12 Bionic [is] on roughly the same footing at the 2017 21.5-inch iMac equipped with a 3GHz Intel Core i5-7400 processor. That device started at $1,099.

The A13 Bionic averages a single-core score of 1325 and a multi-core score of 3382… If you want similar performance in a Mac, you’ll probably want to take a look at the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8257U processor… On Geekbench 5, it comes in lower than the iPhone in single-core scores but slightly higher in multi-core with 1012 and 3676, respectively.

The A12X and A12Z Bionic both benchmark around 1115 in single-core testing, but they clock in as the fastest iOS-based devices in multi-core benchmarks with a high score of 4626. On an Apple Developer Transition Kit running Geekbench 5 natively, the scores are roughly similar with single-core scores around 1005 and multi-core scores around 4555… If you want similar single- and multi-core performance in an Intel-based chip, the way to get it is the mid-range 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It retails for $2,399.

We haven’t seen anything yet! Apple’s 5nm A14 is going to shame Intel to its, uh, core.

Buh-bye, Intel slug! Intel served its purpose, but has been a boat anchor for years. Hello, Apple-designed ARM-based Macs! — MacDailyNews, April 23, 2020

