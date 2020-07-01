New ‘glassOS’ concept shows how Apple Glasses could work

Developer and designer Jordan Singer has created a new concept that imagines the user interface for Apple Glasses – via “glassOS” – as inspired by iOS 14.

If you pay close attention to the language Apple uses on its iOS 14 Preview page, there’s an awful lot of “compact design,” “quickly get information,” and “doesn’t take up the full screen.” I think it’s fair to say that Apple is working on some form of an AR & VR headset… The following is my guess at how iOS 14 foreshadows what UI could look like on a pair of their glasses. Let’s take a look at how receiving an iMessage might appear on a pair of Apple glasses: A persistent heads-up display for turn-by-turn directions in Maps: “Hey Siri, what does my morning look like?” On a FaceTime call during a walk in the park:

MacDailyNews Take: Read and see more on Singer’s site.

The Apple Glasses will be the key as holding up slabs of glass as “windows” is suboptimal. When we’re running in a race, for example, we don’t want to have to hold an iPhone or even glance at an Apple Watch, but with a pair of Apple Glasses constantly overlaying time, pace, splits, etc. it’ll be ideal! — MacDailyNews, September 6, 2019

