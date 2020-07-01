New ‘glassOS’ concept shows how Apple Glasses could work

Developer and designer Jordan Singer has created a new concept that imagines the user interface for Apple Glasses – via “glassOS” – as inspired by iOS 14.
If you pay close attention to the language Apple uses on its iOS 14 Preview page, there’s an awful lot of “compact design,” “quickly get information,” and “doesn’t take up the full screen.”
I think it’s fair to say that Apple is working on some form of an AR & VR headset… The following is my guess at how iOS 14 foreshadows what UI could look like on a pair of their glasses.
Let’s take a look at how receiving an iMessage might appear on a pair of Apple glasses:
A persistent heads-up display for turn-by-turn directions in Maps:
“Hey Siri, what does my morning look like?”
On a FaceTime call during a walk in the park:
MacDailyNews Take: Read and see more on Singer’s site.
The Apple Glasses will be the key as holding up slabs of glass as “windows” is suboptimal. When we’re running in a race, for example, we don’t want to have to hold an iPhone or even glance at an Apple Watch, but with a pair of Apple Glasses constantly overlaying time, pace, splits, etc. it’ll be ideal! — MacDailyNews, September 6, 2019
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
How would FaceTime work with Glasses…oh sure YOU can see them with the glasses…what will THEY see? I mean why FaceTime someone if all you’ll see is the tree in front of them?
It might be a very nice tree.
One, the article is one person’s guess of how Glasses might work. And lots of times, the person you talk to on FaceTime wants to see what you are looking at. If you’re an architect talking to someone looking at an interesting building detail. If you’re at the store, talking to your significant other, about what to buy for groceries. Etc., etc., etc.
Let me explain: it’s all accomplished by your personal video drone.
The tech is already implemented. If you don’t believe me, look out your window right now.
Now, wave hello! 👋🏼
Return of the glasshole.
I hope people are limited to what they’ll be able to see while driving. Walking will be bad enough with AR glasses if users follow the same oblivious patterns as some smartphone users. I’m going to have to see how Apple plans to make these AR glasses useful and safe at the same time. I can understand how AR glasses might be used at a stationary task but being used on-the-go makes it hard for me to grasp. I guess I’m not much of a multi-tasker. I need my full attention to the road when biking and driving.
When you drive, you don’t always stare straight ahead. You are constantly panning and scanning, your dash for your speed, your left, right and rear view mirrors. CONSTANTLY. When you do that, you’re not looking straight ahead. The same applies to riding a bike. You are looking ahead, you are looking at the road surface, you scan to the sides to see what’s coming toward you, and you look behind when you hear vehicles approaching.
Have you ever used a HUD in a vehicle? How is that any different than mobile AR in Glasses? HUDs project info on a screen in front of you.
Presumably mobile use of AR, should be similar to a HUD, where the HUD doesn’t obscure what your primary focus is, but provides useful info that you can glance at, momentarily.
While on a motorcycle: I can imagine; normal odometer info, directions, road warnings, pre-prescribed alerts (landmarks, food, fuel, weather etc), “hyper” dynamic photo-chromatic function (down the road/3rd party) and, if the patent posted here earlier manifests…vision correction.
Of course the usual phone functionality…call/text/email alerts, response. Dreaming here…camera on the bike that glasses could “frame” and shutter image. Lot’s of bikes have a static wide angle still/vid cam that shoots generally…framing by the Glasses could drastically change that.
Your concern about “iPh oblivion” isn’t something that needs to be transferred to the Glasses…esp when you’re going 70-80 on a bike. Carrying on a text volley at 75mph isn’t a great idea, but a lot of the functions listed already happen and simplification would likely result, if the Glasses had the functions mentioned…via user determined prefs. Maybe the functionality could change dynamically based on speed, with safety in mind…limiting info displayed.
Just for the dynamic prescription functionality alone, the Glasses would would be worth it, whatever the price, and add photo-chromatism and it would be a done deal for me. All other functions would just sweeten the deal.
Sounds like a great way for motorcyclists to splatter their brains all over the road thanks to those distractions, totally daft.
I bet you’re not a rider? I am and safety is ALWAYS top-of-mind. Like I implied, “iPh oblivion” isn’t ever an ideal and doesn’t need to be carried to a moto. Riders DO look down at their odometer. They DO look down at a GPS. Some DO fiddle with a phone/radio/music/ device. I foresee Glasses as INCREASING safety, by simplifying actions already happening, NOT adding an element of distraction.