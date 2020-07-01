Reliable leaker also says no charger or EarPods in iPhone 12 box

A leaker with a solid track-record has backed reports that the iPhone 12 will ship with no charger or EarPods.

Such a move will not only reduce costs for Apple, it will enable shipping in a much slimmer box which is better for the environment.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

The report comes from the Twitter account @L0vetodream, which correctly predicted the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and iPhone SE launches several months ahead. In my dream, the new iPhone will not come with the charger and earphone, this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite. in my dream, the new IPhone will not come with the charger and earphone , this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 1, 2020 The suggestion that Apple would exclude EarPods from the iPhone 12 box was first made by Ming-Chi Kuo… A separate Kuo report then said that Apple would also be omitting the charger from the box.

MacDailyNews Take: While we’ll hear complaints, many people have multiple chargers lying around from previous generation iPhones and iPads. Many people have already purchased wireless Qi chargers for their iPhones. Ditto for AirPods.

Don’t discount the possibility of Apple unveiling an “AirPower” wireless charging mat alongside the iPhone 12/Max/Pro/Pro Max reveal.

For those who don’t have a charger on hand, they’ll have to buy one. If they forget or don’t realize that, when the get home with their new iPhone or it arrives by delivery, those are who’ll complain the loudest. At least Apple ships iPhones fully charged out of the box, so the charger-less will have at least a day to get a charger (garbage versions of which can be found basically everywhere, COVID-19 issues to picking one up in person notwithstanding). Most users will want a genuine Apple or high-quality (Anker) wired or wireless charger.