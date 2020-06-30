Apple re-closing retail stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah due to COVID-19 spikes

Apple will be re-closing retail stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah on July 1st due to COVID-19 spikes.
At least 16 stores across the affected areas will be closed to new customers starting July 1. Apple says customers with existing online orders and previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments are welcome through July 2. The new locations add to 32 previous re-closures announced by Apple in three waves beginning on June 19 and extending across Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.
One additional store in the UK has also re-closed as the city of Leicester locked down again. All re-closed stores remain closed with no projected reopening date, even as Apple continues to reopen other locations in the US, Canada, and the UK this week…
Apple says it constantly monitors local health data to determine when it will reopen or re-close a store. The company has continued to modify the level of service offered at each location based on the conditions.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, we’re likely to see openings and closings of many retail outlets, not just Apple stores, fluctuate as COVID-19 spikes occur around the country and the world. Check the full article for the list of specific Apple Retail Stores that are re-closing.
2 Comments
Again, the members of President Trump’s own Task Force who issued guidelines that all these states ignored were correct in their prediction of the outcome. This isn’t rocket science—wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, maintain social distancing, test to identify contagious individuals, contact trace to see whom they have exposed, and isolate those who have been exposed. The EU has a comparable population to the US and is conducting about the same number of tests, but they have been seeing from 1/6 to 1/10 as many new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, because they follow guidelines similar to those issued, but not followed, by the Trump Administration.
Just for clarity—“maintain social distancing” does not mean shutting the nation down indefinitely while people sit home idle. It means applying common sense rules for controlling proximity and crowd size that are appropriate in light of the infection rate and available medical resources in a particular locality. Basic to that notion is that the rules should get tougher, not weaker, while infection rates are rising. All these states ignored that fundamental Trump Task Force guideline.