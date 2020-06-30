Apple re-closing retail stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah due to COVID-19 spikes

Apple will be re-closing retail stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah on July 1st due to COVID-19 spikes.

Michael Steeber for 9to5Mac:

At least 16 stores across the affected areas will be closed to new customers starting July 1. Apple says customers with existing online orders and previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments are welcome through July 2. The new locations add to 32 previous re-closures announced by Apple in three waves beginning on June 19 and extending across Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

One additional store in the UK has also re-closed as the city of Leicester locked down again. All re-closed stores remain closed with no projected reopening date, even as Apple continues to reopen other locations in the US, Canada, and the UK this week…

Apple says it constantly monitors local health data to determine when it will reopen or re-close a store. The company has continued to modify the level of service offered at each location based on the conditions.