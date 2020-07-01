Apple extends Apple Card COVID-19 payment deferrals through July

Apple has once again extended its Apple Card COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program, this time through the end of July. The assistance program allows cardholders who enroll to defer their July payment without incurring any interest charges.

Apple:

The COVID-19 situation presents unique, financial challenges. If you’re having trouble making your monthly payments, you can enroll in the Customer Assistance Program to skip your Apple Card payment in July without incurring interest charges.

How to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program

Enroll on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

1. Click this link to open a pre-written message in the Messages app.

2. Tap the send button .

3. Tap the Connect button.

4. Reply “Yes”.

Confirmation of your enrollment is sent to the email address associated with your Apple ID.

Enroll in the Wallet app

1. On your iPhone, open the Wallet app and tap Apple Card.

2. Tap the more button (three dots).

3. Tap Message, then enter something like, “I want to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program.”

4. Tap the send button.

If the steps above didn’t work, make sure that you’re signed in to iMessage with your Apple ID on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Then try again.