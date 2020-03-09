Apple gives unlimited sick leave to retail, hourly workers with COVID-19 symptoms

9to5Mac has learned that Apple hourly employees, including Apple Retail Store workers, are getting unlimited sick leave if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. Apple has also offered many of its employees the ability to work from home this week.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple retail workers are not required to submit a doctor’s note for this time off. This means that if they’re experiencing the COVID-19 symptoms, they can take the time that they need without having to worry about running out of sick days or providing a note to management. As of right now, Apple retail stores are staying open during the coronavirus outbreak. Apple, however, is implementing crowd control measures to reduce density, such as limiting Genius Bar openings and canceling many Today at Apple sessions.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple offering unlimited sick leave — no questions asked, no proof required — is obviously ripe for abuse, but this policy will also help to squelch the spread of COVID-19, at least in Apple Retail Stores. Find out more about COVID-19 symptoms via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.