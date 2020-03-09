‘Today at Apple’ canceled in Seattle and San Francisco due to coronavirus

Apple has canceled all of its “Today at Apple” sessions in Apple Retail Stores in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, two U.S coronavirus hotspots.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Searching for Today at Apple sessions in the SF Bay Area or around Seattle provides results that say there are currently no classes available. Apple has also canceled all Field Trip programs, which allowed teachers to take students to Apple Stores. Apple sent out notices to stores in these areas asking them to cancel all sessions from March 8 to March 29, according to an ‌Apple retail‌ source that spoke with MacRumors. Apple has also canceled Today at Apple sessions in Italy.

MacDailyNews Take: At the end of the day, COVID-19 going to make Y2K look like an underreaction.