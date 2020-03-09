Coronavirus worries spark panic-driven sell-off on Wall Street

Today, amidst a veritable Wall Street panic, all three major U.S. stock averages opened sharply lower in a plunge so steep it triggered a trading halt due to safeguards put in place to avoid a repeat of 1987’s “Black Monday” crash. The Dow dropped a record 2,000 out of the starting gate. S&P 500 was on track for its largest one-day percentage drop since December 2008, the height of the financial crisis.
Wall Street tumbled on Monday and recession fears loomed large as plummeting oil prices and ongoing coronavirus worries sparked a panic-driven sell-off, sending investors fleeing risk for safety on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market’s longest-ever bull run…
The rout began over the weekend when the oil supply pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia collapsed and both countries vowed to hike production amid weakening global demand due to the coronavirus and signs of an economic slowdown.
Oil prices crashed to their lowest since the 1991 Gulf war, with Brent crude futures last down 22.05% and front-month WTI falling 22.3%, sending the S&P Energy index down 19.3%, which would be its largest one-day decline since October 2008.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,017.64 points, or 7.8%, to 23,847.14, the S&P 500 lost 221.98 points, or 7.47%, to 2,750.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 578.54 points, or 6.75%, to 7,997.08… Apple Inc shares fell 6.8% after data showed the company sold fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid the coronavirus crisis.
MacDailyNews Take: And you thought sheep were herdable animals.
The real virus is the panic. #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak @elonmusk
Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful. — Warren Buffett
MDNs takes on this Coronavirus thing are way too optimistic. Do not back up the truck yet. This has a long way to run yet..,,
The media hype on this has not only caused panic, but has cost the economy trillions. The sooner we all get COVID-19 and recover, the sooner we can get back to normal.
Hopefully we can learn from this blatant overreaction and not let such media-fueled panic happen again. Human nature being what it is, though, it’ll likely happen over and over.
MDN is entirely correct to characterize this as “obscene amount of coronavirus hysterics amplified by the media/social media echo chamber.”
I believe I can say with confidence that the market drop has nothing to do with social media. The big traders, the ones who’s buy and sell orders cause the market to move like it has been don’t get there data from facebook and twitter. The rest of us, those glued to social media for news, don’t own enough stock to cause the wild swings we have seen so far, even if we all sold everything we own at once.
China muzzled the whistleblowing doctor and controlled their media, and it led directly to the spread internationally.
Iran tried to pin it on an American conspiracy to reduce the legitimacy of their sham election. They had a visibly ill official claim on TV there was nothing wrong. Now, several dozen members of the Iranian parliament and the special advisory council to the supreme leader are confirmed cases, and two have died. Let me rephrase: Two of the most privileged, high-ranking members of that country’s government, who’d get the best medical care possible given the sanctions, have died because they thought it was overhyped.
As with most things, there’s a middle ground between the extremes of “PANIC! BUY ALL THE COSTCO TOILET PAPER!!1!” and “Nothing to see here, everyone’s overreacting”.
MDN:take: Tell that to the families of the nearly 4,000 people who have died from the infection… so far. Traders hate uncertainty. The virus is bad enough. Our government’s confusing and inconsistent messaging has amplified the uncertainty. The Saudi drop in oil prices was intended to make things worse, to cause a crash
Tell that to the families of the 20,000 – 52,000 people who die EACH YEAR in the U.S. ALONE from the seasonal flu who don’t move the market one penny.
Some badly needed perspective from MDN’s Take earlier today:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that, from October 1, 2019 – February 29, 2020, there have been:
• 34 million – 49 million cases of seasonal influenza
• 16 million – 23 million influenza medical visits
• 350,000 – 620,000 influenza hospitalizations
• 20,000 – 52,000 influenza deaths
That’s just in the U.S.
Worldwide COVID-19 stats as per Johns Hopkins CSSE:
• 111,354 cases of COVID-19
• 62,375 total recovered
• 3,892 COVID-19 deaths
You’re missing my point. Sorry if I was too obtuse for you.
All the stats you cite, such as seasonal flu, are knowns and expected, so the don’t spook the market. It’s not the virus itself or the death rate, it’s that we don’t really know how this is going to progress. If the virus dies out in the spring or is contained, the market will recover sooner. If things continue to get worse and it seems governments are unable to control its spread, the market will continue to decline.
If you want to know why public health officials and the markets are concerned with the Trump Administration’s mixed message on Covid-19, read any of the several excellent books on the 1918 “Spanish Influenza” pandemic that killed up to 100 million people worldwide. The authors agree that many of those deaths were avoidable if governments around the world (including the Wilson Administration in the US) had not cited “national security” to prevent the free flow of information. This is from the conclusion of The Great Influenza by John M. Barry (2005):
“The final lesson of 1918, a simple one yet one most difficult to execute, is that… those in authority must retain the public’s trust. The way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one. Lincoln said that first and best. A leader must make whatever horror exists concrete. Only then will people be able to break it apart.”
During the next 10 days more people in the United States will have access to the corona virus Test. With more people being tested, the number of verified cases of infection will increase by hundreds (and potentially thousands) . . . so if you think that people are in “panic” mode now, wait until that happens.