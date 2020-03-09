Apple: It’s now okay to use disinfect your iPhone with disinfecting wipes

Apple now says it’s okay to use Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and other disinfectants to clean your iPhone and other Apple devices, but you shouldn’t use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives, and you shouldn’t spray cleaners directly on the screen.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

Apple has updated its website with instructions that say it’s OK to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone and other Apple gadgets. Previously, Apple’s site advised against using cleaning products because they can sometimes damage the special coating on screens that helps prevent fingerprints. The change comes as more people look to keep their hands and phones free of germs, particularly as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

MacDailyNews Take: Disinfect those iPhones – and Macs, iPads, iPods, displays, and peripherals! Apple’s updated “How to clean your Apple products” document adds the Q&A: Is it OK to use a disinfectant on my Apple product? Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces. Read more .

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]