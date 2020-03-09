Looks like Apple Watch sleep tracking is finally coming

A long-desired Apple Watch feature might be coming with watchOS 7: Sleep tracking. A new Sleep app from Apple leaked last fall. At the time, reports said Apple’s sleep-tracking feature would be able to monitor sleep quality via sensors within the Apple Watch that would log a user’s movement, heart rate, and noise data.

Maggie Tillman for Pocket-lint:

Leaked iOS 14 code (via 9to5Mac) is providing fresh details about watchOS 7, including that it will work with a new custom sleep goal in the Apple Health app on an iPhone, for the purpose of improving your sleep duration and quality. The Sleep app is supposed to serve up an overview of sleep patterns with bedtime reminders. When it releases with the Time in Bed feature, a new watchface might also become available. Originally, Apple was supposed to roll this all out by 2020. But that, of course, never happened.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch sleep tracking will probably be hardware-dependent as the battery will need to last longer than it does in most use cases currently. This new feature might be reserved for Apple Watch Series 5 and higher or maybe even just for Apple Watch Series 6, which we expect to see this fall.