Apple employee in Ireland tests positive for coronavirus

A employee at Apple Distribution International in Cork, Ireland has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee was tested for COVID-19 after leaving the office as soon as they felt unwell last week.

Eoin English for The Irish Examiner:

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the company said: “One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have covid-19. We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation. As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation.

MacDailyNews Note: In an email to workers, Apple said:

Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted you to know that we’ve asked those employees who were in the immediate working environment with the individual to self-isolate and not come into the office for an initial 48-hour period… We are also continuing our deep cleaning protocols of all office areas.

Teams across Apple are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the HSE and any new developments will be acted on immediately. In the meantime, our offices remain open on a normal schedule. — Apple Inc.

More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here.