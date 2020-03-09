Apple CEO Cook offers work from home to many employees this week

Apple CEO Tim Cook offered in a new memo to employees offered many global offices the option to work from home. Cook told employees at several global offices to “please feel free to work remotely if your job allows” for the week of March 9 to 13, according to a memo Cook sent that was obtained by Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

This policy impacts “areas with the greatest density of infections,” Cook said, applying to the company’s corporate offices in the Santa Clara Valley and Elk Grove areas in California, Seattle, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the U.K. Beyond encouraging work from home, Cook said Apple is “making a major effort to reduce human density and ensure those teams that are on-site can do their work safely and with peace of mind.” Apple is implementing “new efforts to maximize interpersonal space and continuing, enhanced deep cleanings,” according to the memo.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, a prudent move as it gives employees who may be worried about COVID-19 the ability to focus on their work while doing it remotely, if possible.