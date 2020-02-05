Apple Watch vastly outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a huge margin in 2019. Apple Watch shipped 31 million units worldwide in 2019, compared with 21 million for all Swiss watch brands combined. Swiss companies, like Swatch, are rapidly losing smartwatch market share and, in fact, the smartwatch wars.

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “We estimate Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, growing a healthy 36 percent from 22.5 million in 2018. A blend of attractive design, user-friendly tech and sticky apps makes the Apple Watch wildly popular in North America, Western Europe and Asia.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate the entire Swiss watch industry together shipped 21.1 million units worldwide in 2019, falling 13 percent from 24.2 million in 2018. Analog wristwatches remain popular among older consumers, but younger buyers are tipping toward smartwatches and computerized wristwear.”

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Traditional Swiss watch makers, like Swatch and Tissot, are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear. The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing. Time may be running out for Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer, and others.”

The full report, Apple Watch Outsells Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here.

MacDailyNews Take: YKBAWID.

As we wrote last fall, Apple Watch’s domination is growing. 🙂

Oh, btw: The Apple Watch is going to flop. — Mark Wilson, March 2, 2015

The Apple Watch is going to be a massive hit that sells millions upon millions of units. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, September 9, 2014