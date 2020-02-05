Apple reveals new ‘CarKey’ feature in iOS 13.4 beta

Apple today released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 for developers, and in the code 9to5Mac has found a new feature that will make it possible to use the iPhone as a car key, and more. Apple’s newly-released iOS 13.4 beta 1 contains references to a “CarKey” API, which will make it possible to use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start a car.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

According to the system’s internal files, users will be able to use CarKey in NFC-compatible cars, as they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.

It will not be necessary to authenticate with Face ID, similar to what happens with Express Transit Cards. This also means that the feature will work even with iPhone or Apple Watch out of battery.

The pairing process will be done through the Wallet app… Another interesting information is that CarKey can be shared with other people, such as family members. Drivers can invite them also through the Wallet app to have access to the key on their own Apple devices.