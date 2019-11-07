Strategy Analytics: Apple Watch dominates global smartwatch market with nearly 50% share

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartwatch shipments grew 42 percent annually to reach 14 million units in Q319.

Apple Watch maintained dominated the market with 48 percent global smartwatch marketshare. No other company comes close.

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “Global smartwatch shipments grew an impressive 42 percent annually from 10.0 million units in Q3 2018 to 14.2 million in Q3 2019. Smartwatch growth continues to soar, as consumers increasingly accessorize their smartphones with fitness-led and health-focused wearables.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple shipped 6.8 million smartwatches worldwide in Q3 2019, rising an above-average 51 percent from 4.5 million in Q3 2018. Apple Watch remains a long way ahead of the chasing pack and its global smartwatch marketshare has grown from 45 percent to 48 percent in the past year. Apple Watch owns half the worldwide smartwatch market and remains the clear industry leader.”

Global Smartwatch Vendor Shipments and Marketshare in Q3 2019



The full report, Global Smartwatch Vendor Market Share by Region: Q3 2019, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here.

Source: Strategy Analytics

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch’s domination is growing. 🙂

The Apple Watch is going to be a massive hit that sells millions upon millions of units. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, September 9, 2014