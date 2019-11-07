EU’s Vestager says she’s received many concerns regarding Apple Pay

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a news briefing at Web Summit that she has received many expressions of concerns regarding Apple Pay.

Reuters:

“We’ve been asking quite a number of questions because we get many many concerns when it comes to Apple Pay for pure competition reasons. People see it becomes increasingly difficult to compete in the market for easy payments,” [said] European Competition Commissioner Vestager.

The European Commission has asked online sales companies whether they have been told to use its mobile payment service instead of rival services, an EU document seen by Reuters showed.