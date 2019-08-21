Huge lineup of new iPhones, Apple Watches, and Macs revealed by regulatory filings

Spotted in a filing made with the Eurasian Economic Commission is a rather large list of Apple’s fall lineup of iOS, watchOS, and macOS devices.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

The new filings with the EEC found by AppleInsider are all registered to Apple as devices running macOS 10.15, iOS 13, and watchOS 6.

Starting with watchOS 6, there are twelve models… The Mac has 11 products listed… [The] iOS 13 listing has 29 products, and are likely iPhones…

Apple’s reveal event is expected to be on September 10.