Apple’s new credit card, the Apple Card, is now available for all US customers. But the Apple Card isn’t just a credit card; it’s Apple’s secret weapon.

Dave Smith for Business Insider:

To be clear: The Apple Card is extremely innovative. Apple has removed some of the biggest friction points between credit cards and customers: Signing up couldn’t be easier, rewards work in a straightforward way, customer service is tops, and using it is a breeze, whether you’re buying goods or paying off your bill. Plus, Apple uses machine learning to map out your purchases and visualize your transactions so you can understand how you spend your money. The Apple Card raises the bar for how a credit card should perform, but it’s much more than that: It’s Apple’s secret weapon to sell more iPhones.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card, which requires an iPhone, is yet another lure to upgrade from a crappy Android phone and also yet another reason for iPhone owners to stay in the ecosystem when they decide to upgrade their iPhone to a new one.