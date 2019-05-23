“Pegatron reportedly will start assembling Apple’s MacBook and iPad devices via PT Sat Nusapersada, a local manufacturer in Batam, Indonesia in June, according to an Indonesian-language report from DetikInet,” Judy Lin and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes.
“Abidin Hasibuan, CEO of PT Sat Nusapersada, did not deny that the company would start assembling products in June,” Lin and Tsai report. “The CEO did not specify the client or clients it would be working for, but said the products would be shipped to the US, according to the report.”
Lin and Tsai report, “Since Pegatron has recently established a partnership with the manufacturer, the reports said it believes the orders are most likely from Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Diversification of manufacturing and assembly (i.e. not centralized mainly in China) is a key for Apple’s (and AAPL’s) future stability.
