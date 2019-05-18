“Apple yesterday held its formal opening of Apple Park, including a concert on the rainbow stage at the center of the campus,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Lady Gaga performed at the event, with Apple Park employees taking to Twitter and Instagram to share photos and videos.”

“The event was described as a ‘celebration’ of Apple Park’s official opening and a tribute to Steve Jobs,” Miller reports. “Tim Cook took to Twitter to express his love for Steve Jobs. He thanked Lady Gaga for her performance in a separate tweet. ‘We came together today, in the home you imagined for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve,’ Cook wrote.”

We came together today, in the home you imagined for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve. pic.twitter.com/5PccqcBi1c — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 18, 2019

Thanks to the incomparable @ladygaga for helping make our celebration unforgettable. 🌈🎶 pic.twitter.com/tgBJoBTzxo — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 18, 2019

What a feeling to experience Lady Gaga at Apple Park! One minute working on radars, the next singing along to Bad Romance. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/X2zd5YMH8R — Ayaka Nonaka (@ayanonagon) May 18, 2019

Fireworks during Lady Gaga's show at Apple Park tonight! pic.twitter.com/7thQYaeY6l — Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) May 18, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Shot in portrait, no less. Sigh.

