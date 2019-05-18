“Apple yesterday held its formal opening of Apple Park, including a concert on the rainbow stage at the center of the campus,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Lady Gaga performed at the event, with Apple Park employees taking to Twitter and Instagram to share photos and videos.”

“The event was described as a ‘celebration’ of Apple Park’s official opening and a tribute to Steve Jobs,” Miller reports. “Tim Cook took to Twitter to express his love for Steve Jobs. He thanked Lady Gaga for her performance in a separate tweet. ‘We came together today, in the home you imagined for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve,’ Cook wrote.”

MacDailyNews Take: Shot in portrait, no less. Sigh.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats and welcome formally, Apple Park. Thanks, Steve!

