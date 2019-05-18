“The event was described as a ‘celebration’ of Apple Park’s official opening and a tribute to Steve Jobs,” Miller reports. “Tim Cook took to Twitter to express his love for Steve Jobs. He thanked Lady Gaga for her performance in a separate tweet. ‘We came together today, in the home you imagined for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve,’ Cook wrote.”
We came together today, in the home you imagined for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve. pic.twitter.com/5PccqcBi1c
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 18, 2019
Thanks to the incomparable @ladygaga for helping make our celebration unforgettable. 🌈🎶 pic.twitter.com/tgBJoBTzxo
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 18, 2019
We stan. 🙌🏼#ApplePark #SoftwarePeople pic.twitter.com/Pefllk9C41
— matthew (@monstermachu) May 18, 2019
What a feeling to experience Lady Gaga at Apple Park! One minute working on radars, the next singing along to Bad Romance. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/X2zd5YMH8R
— Ayaka Nonaka (@ayanonagon) May 18, 2019
What an amazing night. 😍 #ladygaga #applepark https://t.co/d0gExRrynB pic.twitter.com/ntS1P2wOZZ
— Ally Kazmucha (@iMuggle) May 18, 2019
Excited to see Lady Gaga today. #applepark pic.twitter.com/dHPWc0P0o4
— 👩🏻💻Pınar S. (@pinar747) May 17, 2019
Fireworks during Lady Gaga's show at Apple Park tonight! pic.twitter.com/7thQYaeY6l
— Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) May 18, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Shot in portrait, no less. Sigh.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats and welcome formally, Apple Park. Thanks, Steve!
