“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “But with its dual stewardship of macOS and iOS devices, Apple is in some ways a house divided into two different ideas of what a computer should be.”

“This week, rumors stirred the pot further, with the suggestion that support for pointing devices like mice and trackpads — traditionally the domain of the Mac — may be supported in an iOS release later this year,” Moren writes. “I don’t have a horse in that race. Because what I want is not an iOS device where I can use my trackpad, but instead—yes, I’m going to say it, at the risk of being ostracized by my fellow Mac fans—a Mac where I can touch the screen.”

“As it stands, all of Apple’s other devices—even the HomePod and the Apple TV’s remote—have touch features,” Moren writes. “So why is the Mac left out?”

