“Rumors suggest Apple’s iPhone XR follow-up will upgrade to a dual-lens rear camera in 2019, potentially delivering the company’s advanced photographic technology to an entry-level smartphone model for the first time,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“As with the iPhone X and XS, one lens would be wide-angle and the other telephoto, Mac Otakara said on Friday, citing information from Chinese suppliers,” Fingas reports. “Traditionally Apple has used telephoto lenses for two purposes… 2x optical zoom… [and] Portrait Mode photos accomplished in the iOS Camera app — the telephoto becomes the primary lens, while the wide-angle captures depth data used to isolate the subject and simulate DSLR-style bokeh.”

iPhone XR comes in six new finishes: white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

Fingas reports, “The XR employs specialized algorithms to achieve a similar Portrait effect, but the resulting image is zoomed-out and not necessarily as accurate as its XS counterpart.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, currently the XR’s Portrait mode is not as accurate as its XS counterpart, no “necessarily” about it. It’s all about the bokeh, baby! Optical zoom would also be a huge improvement. The next “XR” getting a dual lens set up would be a significant enticement for an entry-level iPhone.