“As with the iPhone X and XS, one lens would be wide-angle and the other telephoto, Mac Otakara said on Friday, citing information from Chinese suppliers,” Fingas reports. “Traditionally Apple has used telephoto lenses for two purposes… 2x optical zoom… [and] Portrait Mode photos accomplished in the iOS Camera app — the telephoto becomes the primary lens, while the wide-angle captures depth data used to isolate the subject and simulate DSLR-style bokeh.”
Fingas reports, “The XR employs specialized algorithms to achieve a similar Portrait effect, but the resulting image is zoomed-out and not necessarily as accurate as its XS counterpart.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, currently the XR’s Portrait mode is not as accurate as its XS counterpart, no “necessarily” about it. It’s all about the bokeh, baby! Optical zoom would also be a huge improvement. The next “XR” getting a dual lens set up would be a significant enticement for an entry-level iPhone.