“Over the past year, Apple has removed or restricted at least 11 of the 17 most downloaded screen-time and parental-control apps, according to an analysis by The New York Times and Sensor Tower, an app-data firm,” Nicas reports. “Apple has also clamped down on a number of lesser-known apps… Some app makers with thousands of paying customers have shut down. Most others say their futures are in jeopardy.”
“On Thursday, two of the most popular parental-control apps, Kidslox and Qustodio, filed a complaint with the European Union’s competition office. Kidslox said business had plummeted since Apple forced changes to its app that made it less useful than Apple’s tool,” Nicas reports. “‘We treat all apps the same, including those that compete with our own services,’ said Tammy Levine, an Apple spokeswoman. ‘Our incentive is to have a vibrant app ecosystem that provides consumers access to as many quality apps as possible.’ She said the timing of Apple’s moves were not related to its debut of similar tools.”
“Last year, the company stopped apps from using the software to enable parents to control their children’s devices. The Apple spokeswoman said Apple had blocked the practice because app makers could gain access to too much information on the children’s devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s “App Store Review Guidelines” states, right in the introduction, “We have lots of kids downloading lots of apps. Parental controls work great to protect kids, but you have to do your part too. So know that we’re keeping an eye out for the kids.”
Apple’s complete “App Store Review Guidelines” are here.
SEE ALSO:
Kaspersky Lab files antitrust complaint against Apple’s App Store in Russia – March 19, 2019
Screen Time: Will we actually reclaim our time from iPhones and iPads in 2019? – December 26, 2018
Apple’s Screen Time is not accurate for tracking your habits – September 28, 2018