“While there weren’t any external design changes with AirPods themselves, the internals got a spec bump,” Mark Linsangan writes for AppleInsider. “According to Apple, AirPods 2 deliver a faster and more stable wireless connection, which means it’s now up to twice as fast when switching between active devices, one and a half times faster connections for phone calls, and 30% lower gaming latency —all thanks to the new H1 chip, replacing the W1 in the first generation. Not only does the H1 improve connection performance, but it will also now allow you to summon Siri hands-free with ‘Hey Siri.'”

“In our testing, the second gen delivers when it comes to speediness,” Linsangan writes. “Switching between our iPad Pro, iPhone, and Mac still isn’t instantaneous, but it is far quicker than it was.”



“With the H1, you now have the ability to toggle Siri hands-free using your AirPods by saying “Hey Siri.” You don’t need to pull out your phone to activate it, just say the command and it’ll do it hands-free. It’s great if you want to call someone quickly, but even better if you use Apple Music to request any song in your library and have it play right away,” Linsangan writes. “With Siri hands-free, we’ve spent a lot more time using Siri than we did before.”



Read more in the full article here.