“In our testing, the second gen delivers when it comes to speediness,” Linsangan writes. “Switching between our iPad Pro, iPhone, and Mac still isn’t instantaneous, but it is far quicker than it was.”
“With the H1, you now have the ability to toggle Siri hands-free using your AirPods by saying “Hey Siri.” You don’t need to pull out your phone to activate it, just say the command and it’ll do it hands-free. It’s great if you want to call someone quickly, but even better if you use Apple Music to request any song in your library and have it play right away,” Linsangan writes. “With Siri hands-free, we’ve spent a lot more time using Siri than we did before.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The increase in battery life* from two-year old well-used original AirPods alone was worth the price of admission!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s AirPods 2 vs. Beats’ Powerbeats Pro – April 4, 2019
Apple AirPods (2019) review: A subtle, but meaningful upgrade – April 3, 2019
TIME reviews Apple’s new AirPods: ‘Great if you don’t have AirPods yet’ – March 29, 2019
Finally experiencing Apple’s AirPods – why did I wait so long? – March 28, 2019
Digital Trends reviews Apple’s new AirPods 2: Impressed by Siri’s quick response to voice commands – March 28, 2019
Apple Watch is now bigger than the iPod ever was, but it’s not a cultural phenomenon like AirPods – March 28, 2019
Why Apple’s AirPods came to be everywhere – March 23, 2019
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case delivery date quickly slips into April – March 20, 2019
What we know about the H1 chip in Apple’s new AirPods – March 20, 2019
Apple’s new, 2nd-gen. AirPods offer lower latency for mobile gaming – March 20, 2019
Apple reveals second generation AirPods with new Apple-designed H1 chip – March 20, 2019