“Mollenkopf said the company will not disclose the payment Apple agreed to in the settlement,” Feiner reports. “Following the announcement of the settlement on Tuesday, Qualcomm said it expects incremental earnings per share of $2 as product shipments ramp and it starts providing 5G chips to Apple.”
“Despite the bitter legal dispute, Mollenkopf said Qualcomm and Apple are now focused on their products and working together,” Feiner reports. “‘The energy of the companies right now is let’s figure out how to ramp up as quickly as possible,’ Mollenkopf said. ‘That’s where the focus is, that’s what we are excited about.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, like charging mats apparently, modems are hard (and/or patented up the wazoo). As a result, Apple’s climbed back in bed with the devil for the time being.
