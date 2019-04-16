The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm.
The companies also have reached a six-year license agreement, effective as of April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.
Source: Apple Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: Ta da!
As we wrote back in August 2017:
All along, this has been a dance over royalties, with Apple seeking more amenable terms to Qualcomm’s highway robbery to date. We expect a settlement as well, eventually (once Qualcomm is sufficiently worn down) – a settlement that benefits Apple vs. the old agreement.
