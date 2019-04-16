“A woman who has never owned a smartphone is among the nine jurors selected Monday to decide a multibillion-dollar dispute between Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. over the technology used in iPhones,” Edvard Pettersson reports for Bloomberg. “The panel also includes a former Major League Baseball player turned air traffic controller, a retired psychologist and an environmental consultant.”

“Opening statements will start Tuesday in a San Diego trial over Apple’s claims that Qualcomm used its monopoly power as a maker of modem chips for mobile phones to extract excessive patent royalties from phone makers,” Pettersson reports. “The prospective jurors who didn’t make it on the panel included a retired employment lawyer, a man who volunteered that he didn’t like the direction Apple had been going, and a ‘private fiduciary.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The U.S. smartphone market is saturated, don’t cha know? May the jury do excellent work, serve justice, and finally stop the Qualcomm extortionists.