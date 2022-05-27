Is Apple prepping a new family of AirPort Wi-Fi routers?

A new rumor popped up on Thursday that claimed that Apple is working on a new range of AirPort routers and an iCloud Time Machine.

According to what is reported by my source l on macOS 13 there should be a version of Time Machine (Mac backup system) completely redone, integrated with iCloud Drive. In addition, Apple is expected to introduce new AirPorts in November #Apple #AppleRumor

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

The rumor is explicit about how Apple is working on an iCloud-centric Time Machine for Macs and new AirPort hardware…

FCC filings on May 23 has apparently revived some rumors. In that filing, Apple details a device by name of “A2657” and its purpose seems to be as a network adapter of some sort.

We don’t think it’s a new AirPort, because the Wi-Fi on it only supports up to 802.11n and it also includes NFC which would be unusual to see on router. And at 32GB of storage it’s not going to be a new version of AirPort Time Capsule…

The other part of the rumor on Thursday mentions a redesigned version of Time Machine that integrates with iCloud Drive. It would have to be a radical redesign, because this is hugely different than how iCloud Drive or Time Machine currently function… Maybe iCloud Time Machine would work alongside AirPort. A 32GB device suggests that it would contain only the most recent snapshots of your Mac system.