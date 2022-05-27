Is Apple prepping a new family of AirPort Wi-Fi routers?

A new rumor popped up on Thursday that claimed that Apple is working on a new range of AirPort routers and an iCloud Time Machine.
According to what is reported by my source l on macOS 13 there should be a version of Time Machine (Mac backup system) completely redone, integrated with iCloud Drive. In addition, Apple is expected to introduce new AirPorts in November #Apple #AppleRumor
The rumor is explicit about how Apple is working on an iCloud-centric Time Machine for Macs and new AirPort hardware…
FCC filings on May 23 has apparently revived some rumors. In that filing, Apple details a device by name of “A2657” and its purpose seems to be as a network adapter of some sort.
We don’t think it’s a new AirPort, because the Wi-Fi on it only supports up to 802.11n and it also includes NFC which would be unusual to see on router. And at 32GB of storage it’s not going to be a new version of AirPort Time Capsule…
The other part of the rumor on Thursday mentions a redesigned version of Time Machine that integrates with iCloud Drive. It would have to be a radical redesign, because this is hugely different than how iCloud Drive or Time Machine currently function… Maybe iCloud Time Machine would work alongside AirPort. A 32GB device suggests that it would contain only the most recent snapshots of your Mac system.
Another possibility is that this mystery product could be something to do with the Matter standard for smart homes. Apple are very much involved in developing the Matter Protocol, which is expected to launch later this year.
I hope so. I’d like a new one, though my old Airport Extreme still runs flawlessly.
Recently went back to 2 wired Airport Extremes making it pretty much as fast as the tri-band Orbi it replaced while giving me a dedicated 5 GHz band the mesh systems don’t offer, including the AT&T router with extender used before that!
Overall the speed is faster because of less dropout from the TV apps that were randomly kicked to 2.4 GHz,
Steve introduces WiFi to the masses, and a peek at a clam shell classic:
“…when it launched AirPort in 1999, kick-starting the entire Wi-Fi wireless revolution,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO.” …
More Airport moving forward:
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2003/01/07Apple-Delivers-AirPort-Extreme-802-11g-Wireless-Networking/
Clueless Cook owns killing the popular Apple branded router. The same mentality that discontinued Apple branded monitors.
Fingers crossed another course correction on the horizon that will blow away the competition…